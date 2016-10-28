Grupo Mexico says will take fresh look at rail unit IPO in Q1 2017

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican miner and infrastructure group Grupo Mexico said on Friday the long-delayed initial public offering of its rail unit was not viable right now, but the company would look at the situation again in the first quarter of 2017.
"We will analyze again in the first quarter of 2017," a company executive said in a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.