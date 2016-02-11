Grupo Mexico falls more than 5 pct after 4th-qtr report

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Shares in Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico fell more than five percent in early trading on Thursday, a day after it reported a sharp drop in profit.
The shares pared some earlier losses to trade 3.72 percent lower at 32.3 pesos per share.
The company said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 55 percent, compared to the year-earlier period, hit by a drop in sales and a higher tax bill. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share