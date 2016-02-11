Grupo Mexico falls more than 5 pct after 4th-qtr report

MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Shares in Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico fell more than five percent in early trading on Thursday, a day after it reported a sharp drop in profit.

The shares pared some earlier losses to trade 3.72 percent lower at 32.3 pesos per share.

The company said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 55 percent, compared to the year-earlier period, hit by a drop in sales and a higher tax bill. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)