Grupo Mexico approves stock buybacks of up to $243.3 mln in 2015

MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexican railroad and mining company Grupo Mexico said on Monday the company's shareholders had approved potential share buybacks worth up to $243.3 million during 2015. (Writing by Dave Graham)
