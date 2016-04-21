Brazil's OAS creditors to take over Invepar stake

SAO PAULO, April 21 Brazilian construction
company Grupo OAS said its creditors would take over its 24.5
percent stake in infrastructure company Invepar as part of a
restructuring plan.
OAS's shares of Invepar will be transferred to SPE Credores
by the end of the day on May 31, the company said in a statement
on Thursday.
Grupo OAS filed for bankruptcy protection in a São Paulo
court last year to restructure 8 billion reais ($2.3 billion) in
debt owed by nine units.
The bankruptcy petition came after Grupo OAS struggled with
the impact of a corruption probe at government-controlled oil
producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA and other state
companies that limited access to financing.
($1 = 3.5 reais)
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)