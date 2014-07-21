Brazil may take weeks to analyze new Oi-Portugal Telecom accord

| RIO DE JANEIRO, July 21
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 21 Brazil securities
watchdog CVM may take weeks to analyze the new terms of a merger
between telecommunications companies Grupo Oi and Portugal
Telecom SPGS SA that require Portugal Telecom to set aside more
treasury-held shares, a former regulator told Reuters.
Last week, Portugal Telecom was forced to cut its
stake in the combined company after losing over $1 billion in
debt investments. Under the revised terms, Portugal Telecom's
stake in the new firm would fall to 25.6 percent from 38
percent. As a result, Oi's shares held in the new company's
treasury would rise to 16.6 percent, versus the legal limit of
10 percent.
Rio de Janeiro-based Oi said on July 16 the revised terms
required CVM's approval.
Former CVM President Maria Helena Santana said the situation
was largely unprecedented in Brazil. Regulators could take weeks
to decide to whether to base their ruling on similar cases from
the past or start a process from scratch, Santana noted.
"It could be reasonable to think that the CVM will have to
pick a board member to analyze the deal. I don't think you have
a long history of similar cases there at the CVM," Santana said
in an interview.
Under the new accord, Portugal Telecom will give up
ownership of 949 million Oi preferred shares and 474 million Oi
common shares, which will in turn be kept in the new company's
treasury. Portugal Telecom has a six-year call option to buy
back the shares, which could potentially boost its stake in the
new company, if it recovers some or all of the debt investment.
The size of the call option will decrease annually.
Portugal Telecom's failed debt investments were transferred
to Oi's balance sheet in May without formal notification. Under
terms of the accord, the debt will now be shifted back to
Portugal Telecom.
(Writing and additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)