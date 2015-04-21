Mexico's Televisa to nominate Discovery Communications CEO to board

MEXICO CITY, April 20 The president and chief
executive of U.S. cable network operator Discovery
Communications, David Zaslav, will be nominated to
join the board of directors at broadcaster Televisa
, the Mexican company said on Monday.
Shareholders will vote on the nomination on April 29,
Televisa said, just days after the company announced it would be
putting forward Jon Feltheimer, Chief Executive of Lionsgate
Entertainment Corp, to join its board.
Televisa, controlled by Emilio Azcarraga, is the dominant
player in Mexican broadcasting. The company is seeking to
replace board members who stood down last year.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Anand Basu)