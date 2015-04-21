Mexico's Televisa to nominate Discovery Communications CEO to board

MEXICO CITY, April 20 The president and chief executive of U.S. cable network operator Discovery Communications, David Zaslav, will be nominated to join the board of directors at broadcaster Televisa , the Mexican company said on Monday.

Shareholders will vote on the nomination on April 29, Televisa said, just days after the company announced it would be putting forward Jon Feltheimer, Chief Executive of Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, to join its board.

Televisa, controlled by Emilio Azcarraga, is the dominant player in Mexican broadcasting. The company is seeking to replace board members who stood down last year. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Anand Basu)