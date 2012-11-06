Aeromexico inks Boeing 737 order; Dreamliner order nearly done

MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Mexico's largest airline
Grupo Aeromexico said on Monday it had a finalised
an order for 60 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with an
option for 30 more, as part of plan to overhaul its fleet and
use more fuel efficient planes.
The order value for the 90 planes is about $9 billion at
published list prices.
The company also said it expects to finalise an agreement to
purchase 787-9 Dreamliners in the coming weeks. It said in July
it would order 10 Dreamliners.
Aeromexico, which went public last year, is betting that
Mexico's economy will remain robust in the coming years and
analysts have said the order should help them roll out new
routes.
It had a fleet of 110 planes as of July.
Aeromexico's operations got a big boost following the 2010
demise of debt-laden rival Mexicana.