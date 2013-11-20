版本:
RESEARCH ALERT-OMA: Santander raises to buy rating

Nov 19 (Reuters) -: * Oma : Santander raises to buy from hold; target price to 54 pesos

from 40.80 pesos * Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB de CV : Santander raises target price to 181 pesos from 165.10 pesos; rating hold * Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico : Santander raises to hold from underperform; target to 79 pesos from 70.40 pesos
