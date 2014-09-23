UPDATE 2-Colombian banking group Grupo Aval raises $1.26 billion at IPO

(New throughout, adds detail on capital raised)
Sept 23 Colombian banking group Grupo Aval SA
raised $1.26 billion, more than expected, from its
initial public offering in New York on Tuesday, and plans to use
the funds to bolster its banks' capital.
The offer was priced at $13.50 per American Depositary Share
for the sale of 81.48 million ADSs.
The shares debuted on Wall Street with a 0.96 percent price
rise to $13.63 per ADS.
Each ADS represents 20 preferred shares. They began trading
on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker
"AVAL."
The offer was above the $1.1 billion the company had
originally predicted.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup
Global Markets Inc and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC are underwriting
the offering.
Funds raised by the sale will be used to support the
company's banking entities, which include Banco de Bogota, Banco
Popular, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas,
financial entity Corficolombiana and pension fund
Porvenir, Grupo Aval said.
The company is Colombia's largest banking group and is
controlled by the country's richest man, Luis Carlos Sarmiento,
who holds about 95 percent of the company's outstanding shares.
Sarmiento, estimated to be worth $16.9 billion according to
Forbes, derives most of his wealth from his holding in the
company.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan and Nelson Bocanegra; Writing
by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and David
Gregorio)