CORRECTED-BRIEF-Colombia's Grupo Aval to raise $1.1 bln in U.S. IPO

(Corrects headline to "to raise $1.1 bln in U.S. IPO" from "raises U.S. IPO size to $1.1 bln") Sept 8 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA: * Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. amends U.S. IPO filing, sees IPO of $1.1 billion - SEC filing * Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. had earlier filed for U.S. IPO of up to $100 million * Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. adds Citigroup and Morgan Stanley as underwriters to IPO * Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. says expect to offer 73.53 mln ADS assuming to be sold at offering price of $14.96 per ADS