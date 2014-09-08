CORRECTED-BRIEF-Colombia's Grupo Aval to raise $1.1 bln in U.S. IPO

BRIEF-Imaflex qtrly basic and diluted EPS $0.003
* Imaflex announces results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2016
(Corrects headline to "to raise $1.1 bln in U.S. IPO" from "raises U.S. IPO size to $1.1 bln") Sept 8 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA: * Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. amends U.S. IPO filing, sees IPO of $1.1 billion - SEC filing * Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. had earlier filed for U.S. IPO of up to $100 million * Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. adds Citigroup and Morgan Stanley as underwriters to IPO * Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. says expect to offer 73.53 mln ADS assuming to be sold at offering price of $14.96 per ADS
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported a 29.7 percent rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.
* Libbey Inc- expects Q1 of 2017 net loss in range of $6 million to $8 million, compared to net income of $0.7 million in prior year Q1