UPDATE 1-US DOJ OKs Sara Lee units sale to Bimbo

WASHINGTON Oct 21 The Justice Department said on Friday that it would approve Grupo Bimbo's (BIMBOA.MX) purchase of Sara Lee's SLE.N U.S. fresh bakery business on condition of divestitures in several cities.

Mexico's Grupo Bimbo controls Bimbo Bakeries USA, which owns the Arnold, Oroweat and Brownberry brands, among others. As a condition of the deal, Sara Lee brands must be sold in four California cities; Kansas City, Kansas; Oklahoma City, and the Harrisburg and Scranton areas of Pennsylvania.

Because of the divestitures, the companies said that the purchase price would drop to $709 million, including assumed debt. It had previously been valued at $959 million.

Sara Lee said the transaction was expected to close on Nov. 5.

While mergers often mean layoffs, Bimbo Bakeries said that it planned to build bakeries and do some hiring.

"We will build new bakeries where we need them, renew existing facilities and improve our technology and infrastructure," said the company's president, Gary Prince. "Our investments will create manufacturing jobs in the U.S."

Sara Lee is in the process of splitting into two companies, one focused on North American meat brands and one focused on international coffee and tea brands.

"We're very pleased we've obtained regulatory approval and can now move toward closing this sale," said Marcel Smits, Sara Lee's chief executive. "This transaction allows Sara Lee to aggressively drive growth in our core coffee and meats categories as well as return shareholder value."

In its statement, Sara Lee also reiterated that it would declare a $3.00 per share special dividend on common stock. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky, Gary Hill)