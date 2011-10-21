版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 22日 星期六 03:08 BJT

US DOJ approves Sara Lee units sale to Bimbo, BBU

WASHINGTON Oct 21 The Justice Department said on Friday that it would approve Grupo Bimbo's (BIMBOA.MX) and BBU Inc's purchase of Sara Lee's SLE.N U.S. fresh bakery business on condition of divestitures in several cities.

Mexico's Grupo Bimbo controls BBU Inc, which owns brands like Arnold, Oroweat and Brownberry. In order to complete the deal, BBU or Sara Lee will have to sell brands in four California cities; Kansas City, Kansas; Oklahoma City, and the Harrisburg and Scranton areas of Pennsylvania.

Sara Lee is in the process of splitting into two companies, one focused on North American meat brands and one focused on international coffee and tea brands. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐