Argentina's Grupo Financiero Galicia posts $181 mln six-month net profit

BUENOS AIRES Aug 9 Argentina's Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. posted a net profit of 2.723 billion pesos ($181 million) in the first six months of 2016, the company said on Tuesday.

In the first quarter, the company reported a net profit of 1.348 billion pesos.

($1=15.05 pesos) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)