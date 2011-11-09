UPDATE 2-Argentina's Grupo Galicia net profit jumps

* Grupo Galicia Q3 net profit more than doubles

* Result mainly due to income from group's main unit (Adds details from company statement)

Nov 9 Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia (GFG.BA) (GGAL.O) reported a third-quarter net profit of 275.2 million pesos ($63 million) on Wednesday, more than double the 121.2 million pesos it earned a year earlier.

The net profit was slightly above market expectations. The median estimate of four analysts in a Reuters poll was 242.9 million pesos, from a range of 241 million to 250 million pesos.

The group's main unit, Banco Galicia GAL.BA, posted a third-quarter net profit of 265.3 million pesos, compared with 137.8 million pesos a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

The quarterly profit for Grupo Financiero Galicia "was mainly attributable" Banco Galicia's results, the statement said.

($1 = 4.4325 pesos on Sept. 30) (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)