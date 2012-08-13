Argentina's Grupo Galicia Q2 net profit surges

BUENOS AIRES Aug 13 Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia reported on Monday a second-quarter net profit of 339.1 million pesos ($74.9 million), up from 248.6 million pesos a year earlier.

The net profit far surpassed market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had put the company's net at a median of 253 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 225 million to 289.9 million pesos.

The group's main affiliate, Banco Galicia, posted a second-quarter net profit of 329.2 million pesos, up from 247.7 million in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.