Argentina's Grupo Galicia Q2 net profit surges

BRIEF-Telus announces pricing of US and Canadian debt offerings
* Announced an offering of US$500 million of senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity
BUENOS AIRES Aug 13 Leading Argentine banking conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia reported on Monday a second-quarter net profit of 339.1 million pesos ($74.9 million), up from 248.6 million pesos a year earlier.
The net profit far surpassed market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had put the company's net at a median of 253 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 225 million to 289.9 million pesos.
The group's main affiliate, Banco Galicia, posted a second-quarter net profit of 329.2 million pesos, up from 247.7 million in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.
* Announces delay in the release of results for its fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Hard Rock International - Hard Rock and partners reached agreement with unit of investor Carl Icahn to purchase Atlantic City's former Taj Mahal