Argentina's Grupo Galicia posts 2nd-qtr net profit

BUENOS AIRES Aug 9 Argentine banking
conglomerate Grupo Financiero Galicia (GFG.BA) (GGAL.O)
reported on Tuesday a second-quarter net profit of 248.6
million pesos ($58.2 million), compared with a 46.4 million
pesos profit a year ago.
The net profit was above market expectations. A Reuters
poll of four analysts put the company's net at a median of 229
million pesos, with estimates ranging from 224 million to 240
million pesos.
The group's main unit, Banco Galicia GAL.BA, posted a
second-quarter profit of 247.7 million pesos, compared with a
profit of 72.8 million a year earlier, the company said in a
statement to the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.
($1 = 4.2725 pesos on June 30)
