New Issue- Grupo KUO sells $325 mln in notes

Nov 30 Grupo KUO, S.A.B. de C.V. on
Thursday sold $325 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: GRUPO KUO

AMT $325 MLN    COUPON 6.25 PCT    MATURITY    12/04/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/04/2013 
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 6.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/04/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH DOUBLE-B                     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

