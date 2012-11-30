New Issue- Grupo KUO sells $325 mln in notes

BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
Nov 30 Grupo KUO, S.A.B. de C.V. on Thursday sold $325 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GRUPO KUO AMT $325 MLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 12/04/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/04/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/04/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH DOUBLE-B MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* CEO on conf call- "physical stores will play an exceedingly important role in the future of shopping for us and others"
LIMA, Feb 21 Peru may bar Enagas SA from bidding on a new contract for a natural gas pipeline because the Spanish company had worked on the project as scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht's junior partner, the energy and mines minister said on Tuesday.