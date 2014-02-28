Spanish real estate company Grupo Lar to price at 10 euros/share

BRIEF-Cempra Q1 loss per share $0.44
* Cempra reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
MADRID Feb 28 Spanish family-owned real estate company Grupo Lar said on Friday it would list on the stock exchange in a 400 million euro ($547 million) deal, priced at 10 euros per share.
After the listing, bond fund manager Pimco would hold a 12.5 percent stake in the group and Lar would own 2.5 percent, it said in a statement.
* Cempra reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Enbridge Inc announces conclusion and outcomes of Enbridge Energy Partners L.P strategic review
April 28 U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a $423 million one-time gain from the consolidation of a petroleum coking venture.