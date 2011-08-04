Court holds up bid for Mexican airport operator GAP

* Court put breaks on Grupo Mexico offer for GAP

* Mexico's banking commission will respect court ruling

* Offer could be worth at least $1.44 billion

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 Mexico's banking regulator said on Thursday it cannot rule on a bid by mining giant Grupo Mexico to up its stake in airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico until a legal battle over the offer is resolved.

Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), which controls copper mines in Mexico, Peru and the southwestern United States along with Mexico's largest railroad, said in June it planned to buy more than 30 percent of the Mexican airport company, known as GAP.

The offer triggers a law obligating Grupo Mexico to bid for GAP (GAPB.MX) (PAC.N) in its entirety.

The copper miner said if it does not win more than 50 percent control it will reconsider the offer.

The deal still has to be approved by regulators and analyzed by the transport ministry before it can move forward.

But the process is mired by legal problems.

GAP's internal bylaws say noncontrolling shareholders cannot own more than 10 percent of the company.

Grupo Mexico has already violated that rule by steadily buying up GAP shares and now says it holds more than 23 percent of the airport company.

To block them from gobbling up more shares, GAP filed an appeal to halt Grupo Mexico's offer in a Mexican court.

"The court ordered the Mexican banking commission (CNBV) to not issue any resolution regarding the announced takeover bid by Grupo Mexico until this lawsuit is resolved," said GAP in a statement on Thursday.

The CNBV said they would abide by the court ruling.

"We would have to stop all proceedings until the appeal is resolved," Carlos Lopez, the chief of staff for the CNBV president, told Reuters. The CNBV is waiting for official notification of the court ruling, Lopez said.

Grupo Mexico wants to expand its transportation business but says it is not interested in operating GAP. It is offering to buy GAP shares -- which were trading at 47.1 pesos on Thursday -- for 50 pesos.

GAP has B series shares that are available on the open market and BB shares that are not publicly traded and only held by controlling partners. Based on a July filing with U.S. securities regulators, Grupo Mexico would have to spend about $1.44 billion dollars to buy up the remaining B shares at the stated price.

Grupo Mexico has not said what its intentions are for GAP's BB shares, which make up 15 percent of the company.

The BB shareholders are Mexican and Spanish groups that are fighting each other for administrative control of GAP (GAPB.MX) (PAC.N) but they say they are united against Grupo Mexico. [ID:nN1E77212W] (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Bernard Orr)