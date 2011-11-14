GMexico further ups stake in airport operator GAP

Nov 14 Copper miner Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico as it continues its quest to get control of close to a third of the Mexican airport operator.

GAP (GAPB.MX) (PAC.N) shares are divided into B series, available in the market, and BB shares -- 15 percent of the company --- that are only held by controlling partners and not publicly traded.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Grupo Mexico now holds 26.8 percent of the total shares of GAP.

With the new purchases, from Oct 3 through Nov. 11, Grupo Mexico holds 31.6 percent of the publicly-traded shares, the filing added.

Already running mines in Mexico, Peru and the United States, as well as Mexico's largest railroad, Grupo Mexico wants to expand its transportation business and since 2009 has steadily been soaking up GAP shares.

Grupo Mexico said in June it wanted to buy more than 30 percent of GAP, pending regulatory approval, triggering a stock market law obligating Grupo Mexico to bid for the entire company.

That flies in the face of GAP's internal bylaws that say no non-controlling shareholder can have a stake bigger than 10 percent. Grupo Mexico sued GAP to change those rules and GAP shot back with an appeal to stop the takeover, although Grupo Mexico has continued buying shares. [ID:nN1E7731AP] (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)