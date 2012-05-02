UPDATE 2-Copper miner Grupo Mexico first-quarter profit rises 35 pct

* Q1 sales up on higher production, transport improvements
* Revenue reached record $2.75 bln in Jan-March period
* Company expects increased global growth in second half of
'12
MEXICO CITY, May 2 Mexican copper miner and
railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported on
Wednesday a 35 percent jump in first-quarter profit compared to
the same period a year ago, helped in part by higher production.
Grupo Mexico said quarterly profit was about $709 million,
up from $524 million in the first quarter of 2011.
The company said revenues for the January-March period
reached a record $2.75 billion, up around 9 percent from the
first quarter of 2011, according to a filing with the Mexican
stock exchange.
The jump in sales came from higher production at Grupo
Mexico's mines and an increase in cargo shipments after record
investments in the transportation division last year, the
company said in the report.
Grupo Mexico, which runs mines in Mexico, Peru and the
southwestern United States, reported metals production surged in
the quarter, with gold output up 37 percent, copper production
up 20 percent and silver production up 17 percent.
Copper prices will stay strong due to supply pressures this
year from increased global growth expected in the second half of
this year, the company said.
"We expect China's demand to increase in the second quarter
and to hold steady through to 2013 due to the strong investments
needed in infrastructure and energy," the report said.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) were $1.395 billion, a 22 percent jump
over the first quarter of 2011.
Grupo Mexico's EBITDA margin improved from 46 percent to 51
percent, quarter-on-quarter. The measure eliminates the effects
of financing and accounting decisions, allowing for simplified
profitability comparisons between companies.
Grupo Mexico also said that its massive Buenavista mine in
northern Mexico -- formerly known as Cananea -- is operating at
full capacity after the end of a prolonged labor dispute.
The national miners union went on strike for nearly three
years starting in July 2007 costing the company around 530,000
tonnes of production, or some $3.5 billion.
After a bitter court battle, the walkout was ruled illegal
and Grupo Mexico took back control of the installations with the
help of federal police, a move the union still contests.
Buenavista and the company's Cuajone mine in Peru benefited
from the bulk of $199 million in capital investments in the
quarter, the company said.
The Angangueo mine located in southwest Mexico, a new $131
million project scheduled to begin operations in 2014, is
expected to add 36,000 tons of copper concentrates, and 4.5
million ounces of silver, the company said.
The Peruvian Tia Maria mine has been put on hold until 2015
because of protests about the project's environmental
impact.
Earlier this year Grupo Mexico pulled back from an offer to
take over airport operator GAP after the bid was bogged down in
legal challenges, but the failed deal was not mentioned in the
quarterly report.