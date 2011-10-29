UPDATE 2-Grupo Mexico Q3 profit jumps on higher copper output

* Company reports $693 million profit in Q3

* Output increases from Cananea mine after strike

* Company will appeal court decision on payment for merger (Updates with detail on court ordered payment)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico reported a third-quarter net profit of $693 million on Friday, up from the same quarter last year on increased production at its largest mine.

In the July to September period last year, the company earned $399 million, according to a statement filed to the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), which has copper mines in Mexico, Peru and the U.S. Southwest, said revenues in the period were $2.7 billion, up 32 percent from the third quarter of 2010.

A nearly 15 percent rise in copper production by the mining division, coupled with higher copper prices, helped boost sales.

Grupo Mexico's massive Cananea mine near the U.S.-Mexico border reopened last year after a court ended a three-year-long strike by the national mining union.

The historic pit, where labor unrest in the early 1900s helped spark the 1910 Mexican Revolution, has been renamed "Buenavista del Cobre."

Earlier this month a Delaware court ordered Grupo Mexico to pay $1.263 billion to its subsidiary Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N) over a 2004 merger deal that went sour.

Southern Copper shareholders sued Grupo Mexico, claiming the parent company obligated to overpay for another company unit, Minera Mexico. [ID:nN1E79G0CD]

Grupo Mexico said it will appeal the decision at Delaware's supreme court.

Even if Grupo Mexico is forced to pay, the economic impact would be blunted by the fact that it controls 80 percent of Southern Copper, the statement said.

The company also reports its second quarter net profit in peso terms, showing a net profit of 7.5 billion pesos, up nearly 15 percent from the same period a year ago. Revenues in peso terms for the July to September period were 33.8 billion pesos. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg, editing by Bernard Orr)