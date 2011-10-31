UPDATE 3-Grupo Mexico scraps plan for mining unit merger

* Plan for Southern Copper, Asarco merger called off

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico scrapped plans to merge its two mining units amid better-than-expected results at its U.S. Asarco subsidiary, the company said on Monday.

Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), which controls mines in Mexico, Peru and the southwestern United States, proposed last year to fuse its U.S. Asarco unit with Peru's Southern Copper (SCCO.N).

But the deal was called off after recent discussions with an independent committee formed to evaluate the merger, the company said in a conference call with investors.

"(We) will explore other strategic alternatives to create value through both subsidiaries," said Grupo Mexico's chief financial officer Daniel Muniz.

At least one Southern Copper shareholder voiced concern about the plan after it was announced, saying the tie-up would devalue its stock.

Grupo Mexico said Americas Mining, or AMC, the holding company of the mining division that includes Southern Copper and Asarco, could list separate securities in capital markets.

It did not give details about what kinds of securities AMC could offer, noting this is one of the "strategic alternatives" AMC is considering.

Banamex said floating AMC shares would allow Grupo Mexico to raise capital.

"At the current valuation, Grupo Mexico would raise between $5 billion and $6 billion with the sale of 20 percent of AMC. This could finance expansion projects, or even small mergers and acquisitions," said Banamex in a note.

Muniz said Asarco's results were promising and that the mines in Arizona would be able to increase copper output to 280,000 tonnes by 2016.

Grupo Mexico pulled Asarco from bankruptcy in 2009 and has been ramping up its activity since then.

He added that Grupo Mexico has a capital expenditure plan for Asarco of around $400 million between now and 2016.

The company reported a third-quarter profit of $693 million on Friday, up 74 percent from the $399 million posted in the same period last year, on increased production at its largest mine in Mexico and higher metals prices. [ID:nN1E79R24P]

The Cananea pit near the U.S.-Mexico border reopened last year after a strike shut it down for three years. Grupo Mexico won a drawn-out court battle with the mining union and renamed it Buenavista mine.

Grupo Mexico gave no new outlook for metals production but Mexican financial group Monex said that considering the positive results from Buenavista, copper production could reach 748,000 tonnes in 2011.

"We are repeating our buy recommendation," Monex said in a research note.

Grupo Mexico's shares fell 3.17 percent on Monday to close at 37.01 pesos per share, while Southern Copper's shares were also down in New York. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gary Hill)