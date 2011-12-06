Grupo Mexico ups outlook for Buenavista mine output

MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Mexican miner Grupo Mexico expects output at its Buenavista del Cobre copper mine to rise to 475,000 tonnes per year by 2015 from 188,000 tonnes currently, Chief Operating Officer Xavier Garcia de Quevedo said on Tuesday.

Grupo Mexico had said in April it saw production at the Buenavista mine, formerly known as Cananea, increasing to 450,000 tonnes per year.