Grupo Mexico not looking to run airport operator GAP

MEXICO CITY Aug 3 Copper miner and railroad company Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) said on Wednesday that it did not want operational control of Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAPB.MX) (PAC.N) despite a bid to increase its stake in the company.

Grupo Mexico has 23.2 percent of GAP shares and wants to acquire more. But GAP's internal bylaws prevent any noncontrolling shareholder from holding more than 10 percent. The offer still needs to be approved by regulators and is mired in court proceedings. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)