Mexico's Grupo Mexico says rail unit offer could come in H1

MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexican miner and infrastructure giant Grupo Mexico on Thursday said a possible share offering of its rail unit could take place in the first half of this year.

On Tuesday, Grupo Mexico said it was mulling a public offering for about 15 percent of its rail unit, which has benefited from Mexico's booming auto sector. On Wednesday, Mexico's bourse said it had received a request from ITM, Grupo Mexico's rail unit, for a mixed share offering on the exchange.

According to an analyst note, Grupo Mexico could expect to make $660 million by listing 15 percent of its transport unit. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)