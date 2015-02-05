Mexico's Grupo Mexico says rail unit offer could come in H1

BRIEF-Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd
MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexican miner and infrastructure giant Grupo Mexico on Thursday said a possible share offering of its rail unit could take place in the first half of this year.
On Tuesday, Grupo Mexico said it was mulling a public offering for about 15 percent of its rail unit, which has benefited from Mexico's booming auto sector. On Wednesday, Mexico's bourse said it had received a request from ITM, Grupo Mexico's rail unit, for a mixed share offering on the exchange.
According to an analyst note, Grupo Mexico could expect to make $660 million by listing 15 percent of its transport unit. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results