Grupo Mexico's fourth-quarter profit falls 55 percent

Telecoms company Avaya files for bankruptcy
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.
MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 55 percent, compared to the year-earlier period.
Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $160.8 million for the three-month period, down from $357.5 million in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
Jan 19 A federal judge is expected to block a proposed deal between health insurer Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp as soon as Thursday, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators are expected on Thursday to close a six-month-old investigation into the death of a man whose Tesla collided with a truck while he was using its semi-autonomous driving system and not seek a vehicle recall, according to a source briefed on the matter.