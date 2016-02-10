版本:
Grupo Mexico's fourth-quarter profit falls 55 percent

MEXICO CITY Feb 10 Mexican mining, rail and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 55 percent, compared to the year-earlier period.

Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $160.8 million for the three-month period, down from $357.5 million in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

