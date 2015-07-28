UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico profit drops on financial costs, lower revenue

(Adds results detail)
MEXICO CITY, July 28 Mexican mining, rail and
infrastructure company Grupo Mexico said on Tuesday its
second-quarter profit fell 35 percent, hit by lower revenue and
higher financial costs.
Grupo Mexico posted a profit of $364.8 million
for the April to June period, down from $558.6 million in the
same quarter a year earlier.
Revenue for the period dropped 7.7 percent to $2.179
billion. The company had a net financial cost of $62.7 million,
compared with a net gain of $99.4 million a year earlier.
The company, which has come to rely more on its rail
division as metals prices have fallen in recent years, decided
earlier this year to postpone an initial public offering of its
rail unit ITM that was planned for June.
It is not clear when it will now take place.
Grupo Mexico had hoped to make more than a $1 billion from
the IPO, which would give investors a way to invest in Mexico's
booming auto sector. Many of the cars Mexico produces head north
to the United States by rail, and new auto factory openings have
helped drive expectations for the sector.
