公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日

Grupo Mexico posts profit of $350 mln in second quarter

July 25 Mexico's Grupo Mexico posted a net profit of $350.3 million in the second quarter of this year, down by 4.3 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

