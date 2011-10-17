CORRECTED - UPDATE 2-Grupo Mexico ordered to pay $1.26 bln damage award

(Corrects company name throughout to Minera Mexico from Minerva Mexico; the error also appeared in UPDATE 1)

Oct 17 Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) was ordered to pay $1.263 billion to Southern Copper Corp (SCCO.N), which it controlled when Southern Copper overpaid for another Grupo Mexico company in 2004.

Grupo Mexico proposed in 2004 that Southern Peru Copper Corp, as it was then known, buy another Grupo Mexico mining company, Minera Mexico. A deal was completed in 2005 for $3.75 billion, paid in Southern Copper stock.

Southern Copper shareholders sued, and Delaware's Chancery Court agreed that Minera was vastly overvalued in the deal.

The court determined Minera was worth $2.43 billion and ordered Grupo Mexico to return the overpayment.

The judge, Leo Strine, said Grupo Mexico could pay the award by returning the necessary amount of Southern Peru Copper shares it received for Minera.

Grupo Mexico said it was studying the decision, which was published on Friday.

"This is not a definitive decision, we are studying the best course of action and the possibility of appeal is one option," said a company spokesman.

The spokesman said the ruling would not impact Grupo Mexico's plans to merge Southern Copper with its Asarco mining business.

Strine ordered the parties to present a plan in the next 15 days for implementing the award.

Strine's 106-page opinion blasted the work of Southern Copper's special committee, set up to evaluate the Minera deal, calling the eventual agreement a work of "commercial charity" toward Grupo Mexico.

Shares of Southern Copper were down 1.9 percent at $27.76 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Grupo Mexico were down 1.6 percent at 34.65 pesos on the Mexico City bourse. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, and Mica Rosenberg in Mexico City; editing by John Wallace)