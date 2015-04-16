BRIEF-Grupo Mexico sees Tia Maria copper mine producing in 2017

BRIEF-Consilium buys majority stake in ACAF Systems Inc in US
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
April 16 Grupo Mexico :
* Grupo Mexico says expects Tia Maria mine project in Peru to begin operating halfway through 2017
* Grupo Mexico expects the Tia Maria project to produce 120,000 metric tons of copper cathodes a year
* Grupo Mexico says subsidiary Southern Copper expects total investment in tia maria project to be up to $1.4 billion Further company coverage:
Previous story: (Reporting By Elinor Comlay and Gabriel Stargardter)
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
LONDON, Jan 20 For financial markets, the Trump era begins on Monday, and if history is any guide the following month should be a rocky one for Wall Street but positive for the dollar.