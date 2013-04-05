AB InBev, Justice Dept request extended stay in beer deal

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, April 5 The U.S. Justice Department and Anheuser-Busch InBev jointly requested on Friday that a stay in their legal fight be extended to April 23, but added that they had reached the framework of an agreement to settle.
The two sides made the request in a legal filing.
"At this time, the parties have reached an agreement in principle on a resolution of this litigation," they said in the court filing.
The Justice Department had filed a lawsuit on Jan. 31 aimed at stopping AB InBev, the world's largest brewer with some 200 brands, from buying the 50 percent of Grupo Modelo it does not already own for $20.1 billion.
The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It is United States of America v. Anheuser-Busch InBev and Grupo Modelo. The case is No. 13-cv-00127.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.