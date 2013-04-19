AB InBev says Modelo deal largely in line with its revisions

BRUSSELS, April 19 Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Friday the full takeover of Mexico's Grupo Modelo it agreed with the U.S. Justice Department was broadly in line with the revised terms it set out on Feb. 14.

The world's largest beermaker said in a statement the deal included additional binding commitments designed to ensure prompt divestiture of assets to Constellation, the build-out of the Piedras Negras brewery by Constellation and U.S. distribution guarantees for Constellation.

AB InBev said it expected the transaction to close in June.