AB InBev says Modelo deal largely in line with its revisions

Ford says to launch Ranger pickup truck in China by 2018
BEIJING, April 7 Ford Motor Co plans to launch its mid-size Ranger pickup truck in China in 2018, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
BRUSSELS, April 19 Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Friday the full takeover of Mexico's Grupo Modelo it agreed with the U.S. Justice Department was broadly in line with the revised terms it set out on Feb. 14.
The world's largest beermaker said in a statement the deal included additional binding commitments designed to ensure prompt divestiture of assets to Constellation, the build-out of the Piedras Negras brewery by Constellation and U.S. distribution guarantees for Constellation.
AB InBev said it expected the transaction to close in June.
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands marched in major South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.
* Google - Fact Check now available in Google Search and News around the world