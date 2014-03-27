版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 28日 星期五 06:41 BJT

Brazil regulator suspends Oi shares offer for 30 days

BRASILIA, March 27 Brazils securities regulator on Thursday suspended the offer of shares of telecommunications company Grupo Oi SA saying its chief executive officer Zeinal Bava had breached a mandatory quiet period ahead of the offer by making comment to the press.

The suspension will last 30 days, the Securities and Exchanges Commission said.

The planned combination of Oi and Portugal Telecom advanced earlier on Thursday when shareholders of the Brazilian carrier approved a capital increase that will facilitate the merger. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle. Editing by Andre Grenon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐