Brazil's Oi cuts dividend, scraps forecasts after surprise loss

SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA
posted an unexpected quarterly loss on Wednesday due
to weak sales growth, expanding payrolls and mounting debts.
The second-quarter net loss of 124 million reais ($54
million) compared to a profit of 347 million reais a year
earlier, and fell far short of the profit of 316 million reais
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Oi cut its dividend and scrapped its performance forecasts
for the next three years, citing the need for financial
flexibility in the face of volatile market conditions.
Last year, the company had laid out a generous dividend
policy and aggressive targets for its turnaround under former
Chief Executive Francisco Valim - aims that analysts described
as irreconcilable amid a rising debt load and weak cash flow.
Rising interest rates and a weaker local currency drove up
debt-servicing costs in the second quarter, leading to a net
financial loss of 871 million reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, also
fell 16 percent from a year earlier to 1.797 billion reais,
missing an average forecast of 2.223 billion reais.
A spike in salaries and increased provisions for delinquent
subscriber accounts drove up operating costs 10 percent, while a
stagnant mobile unit led to revenue growth of just 2 percent.