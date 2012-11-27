New Issue-Grupos Posadas sells $225 mln in notes

Nov 27 Grupo Posadas SAB de CV on Monday sold $225 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Santander were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GRUPOS POSADAS AMT $225 MLN COUPON 7.875 PCT MATURITY 11/30/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.493 FIRST PAY 05/30/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 8 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/30/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH B-PLUS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS