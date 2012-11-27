版本:
New Issue-Grupos Posadas sells $225 mln in notes

Nov 27 Grupo Posadas SAB de CV on
Monday sold $225 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said market sources. 
    J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Deutsche Bank and Santander were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: GRUPOS POSADAS

AMT $225 MLN    COUPON 7.875 PCT   MATURITY    11/30/2017   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.493   FIRST PAY   05/30/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 8 PCT        SETTLEMENT  11/30/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH B-PLUS                       MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

