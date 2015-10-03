版本:
Mexico telecom regulator rules Televisa not dominant in Pay TV

MEXICO CITY Oct 2 Mexico's telecommunications regulator said on Friday it had decided that broadcaster Grupo Televisa does not have "substantial market power" in pay television, meaning the company avoids being hit with new tougher rules.

The investigative arm of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) provisionally said in March that Televisa did have market power.

But the IFT board vote, which was on Wednesday, rejected that finding partly because its market share has been decreasing, the IFT said in a statement. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Dave Graham)

