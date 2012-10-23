INSIGHT-Sewage, "sloppy fits" and a tomb: Goldman's India build

| LONDON/MUMBAI
LONDON/MUMBAI Oct 23 Goldman Sachs' reputation
for hard-nosed efficiency faces a test in the chaos of Indian
building standards, according to architects hired by the Wall
Street bank.
Construction is due to start soon on a Bangalore campus for
some 4,000 back-office Goldman Sachs staff, but a report
by Toronto-based architect Adamson Associates seen by Reuters
said the project faces a string of obstacles including shoddy
construction, corruption, poor sanitation and an on-site tomb.
"India's industry standards of construction quality for
commercial office space have not yet reached international
standards, much less GS standards," the report said.
It recommended developers "provide extra margins of
tolerance (ie a 'sloppy fit')" and "not design anything that
requires total precision" for the 22-acre site, which is close
to a busy stretch of Bangalore's six-lane outer ring road.
Goldman Sachs and Adamson Associates declined to comment.
The bank's reaction to Adamson's recommendations is not clear.
The report gives a rare behind-the-scenes insight into the
way multinational companies in India view local standards and
some locals have reacted angrily to the suggestion Goldman will
have to lower its expectations so far.
"This is a wrong notion. A wrong perception is being
created. I would like to really confront a person who thinks
like this," said Lalit Kumar Jain, national president of the
Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India.
"This is a prejudiced mind without really understanding the
reality on the ground of this country."
The reaction to the architect's report will generate further
publicity for the intensely scrutinised bank.
"It's a bit of a cheap shot for a foreign architect to throw
stones at Indian construction standards," said one international
developer operating in India who did not want to be named for
fear of drawing criticism. "The standards are not the same but
then neither is the cost. And that is why Goldman Sachs is
putting a million square feet in India."
Construction costs in India are about 75 to 80 percent lower
than in London, he said.
But Ramesh Mysore, a Bangalore-based director of corporate
real estate at outsourcing company Convergys, which entered
India more than a decade ago and has more than 10,000 staff in
the country, said the report only stated the obvious. Red tape
and inexperienced developers are a big hurdle.
"The challenge in India is there is still ambiguity in
people giving a commitment and achieving it. In other countries,
there is more promptness and respect," he said.
"BIG BANG"
As the financial crisis forces Western banks to rein in
costs, they have increasingly turned to emerging economies to
set up operations with lower wages and rents.
Companies can save between 40 and 70 percent in places such
as India, Asia's third-largest economy, according to a report
this year by U.S. business consultant Everest Group and NASSCOM,
an Indian industry body for technology companies.
Earlier this month Goldman Sachs announced a third-quarter
profit of $1.5 billion versus a $428 million loss in 2011
against the backdrop of a $1.9 billion cost cutting programme.
Its Bangalore project - codenamed "Big Bang" inside the bank
- will move workers from four offices elsewhere in Bangalore
into a single campus about 15 km (9 miles) south-east of the
city centre by 2017.
The documents, more than 2,000 pages in all, underline the
huge scale of Goldman's plans in the country. The Bangalore
operation accounts for about 12 percent of the bank's global
staff but that could more than quadruple to 18,000, the report
said.
The campus, which measures 900,000 square feet, comprises
two buildings. Floor space will double if Goldman exercises
development options. That would give it a site not much smaller
than its 2.2 million-square-foot HQ in New York, a skyscraper on
which Adamson was the executive architect.
Goldman will pay an annual rent of about 565 rupees ($11)
p er square foot, local real estate agents said. That compares to
a typical figure of 55 pounds ($89) in London's financial
district or about $90 in the midtown Manhattan area of New York.
Banks such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Barclays, HSBC, JPMorgan and RBS
also have functions like risk and fraud management,
finance and accounting in self-contained Bangalore sites known
in India as "captive centres".
SEWAGE AND STRAY DOGS
However, building in India is not always straightforward.
When a Reuters reporter visited the area where the Goldman
Sachs campus w ill be located earlier this month, he saw a site
fenced off with corrugated metal sheets.
The presence of steel reinforcement rods was the only
evidence of planned construction work at the site, which, based
on maps contained in the Adamson report, appeared to be the
future home of the Wall Street bank.
Stray dogs wandered through pot-holed streets and dirt and
rubbish were piled up in the surrounding areas, at odds with the
glass-fronted modern office blocks which house firms including
JP Morgan, Nokia and Cisco.
A large sewage canal ran nearby, where a breeze blew foam
into the air.
The architect report notes the canal and warns of the
possibility of foul odours, depending on "time of year (and)
wind direction."
Adamson underlined how closely Goldman Sachs should monitor
the build, recommending "extensive use of mock-ups" that require
approval before the final phases of building work proceed.
"Keep the design simple, straightforward and easily
understandable. Complex shapes will not likely be
well-constructed," it said, while emphasising the building had
to be the best quality office block in Bangalore.
Delays and shoddy construction at the 2010 Commonwealth
Games in New Delhi, India's capital, exposed the dearth of
skilled labour, building technology and expertise in the
country. But things have improved since then, say people in the
industry.
"What happened at the Commonwealth Games was not good but
the important thing to note is not everything happens like
that," said Convergys Corporation's Mysore.
"If you get attracted to a developer because the building
looks great, is cheap and comes with some goodies, you are being
misguided. You need to exercise caution," he said.
The economic boom of recent years has helped to improve
construction standards, local developers said.
"Some of our buildings are better than some American ones,"
said J. C. Sharma, chairman of Bangalore-based Sobha Developers
, which has built more than 24 million square feet of
space for technology company Infosys. "Foreign
architects should come and see the buildings here to realise
India is also improving, although more slowly than China."
RISKS
That said, Goldman will still have to overcome the lack of a
municipal sewer system and an unreliable water supply network.
The report recommends the Bangalore campus treat waste on-site
and install waterless urinals, even though it acknowledges
associated "odours and cleanliness issues".
Further hurdles include what the architect refers to as a
tomb on the site that Goldman will have to take into account
when positioning the perimeter wall. The Reuters reporter saw a
gravestone marked with the dates '1913-1981' near the perimeter
fence of the site presumed to be the future Goldman campus.
The bank will also struggle to fit lifts in its building
that are up to its usual standards, Adamson said.
"The Indian market does not seem to value elevators as an
aesthetic element," it said. "An aggressive full coverage
preventative maintenance programme" was the only way to ensure
they didn't break down.
Goldman faces considerable "reputational risks" associated
with the project, given India's reputation for corruption, use
of child labour and the often basic conditions in construction
worker camps, the report warned.
The international developer working in India said the bank
would have to minimise risks and increase security. "There are
so many people waiting for Goldman to make a mistake."