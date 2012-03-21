Kookmin-led group preferred bidder for GS Power stake -sources

SEOUL, March 21 A consortium led by Kookmin Bank
has been chosen as preferred bidder to acquire a 50 percent
stake in GS Power, a subsidiary of South Korea's GS Caltex
, sources said on Wednesday, in a deal reportedly
worth more than 300 billion Korean won ($266.70 million).
Kookmin Bank, South Korea's top mortgage lender, and GS
Caltex, the nation's second-largest crude oil refiner, both
declined to comment.
Online outlet MoneyToday reported that the Kookmin
consortium and a Macquarie private equity fund were
left in the final bidding.
GS Caltex had received initial bids from about 10 companies
including Electricity Generating Pcl (EGCO) and local
private equity firm MBK Partners for the stake, a media report
said last November.
Thailand's EGCO, which had confirmed its bid, said in
February it was unlikely to win the deal.
Deutsche Bank AG is acting as an adviser to GS.