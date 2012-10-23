Goldman Sachs tags London site as Europe HQ in "Project Armada"

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 23 Goldman Sachs is lining up
a future eight-storey building beside its London office as the
site of its new European headquarters, according to confidential
documents referring to project "Armada".
The bank purchased the second of two office blocks occupying
the site of the new campus last year. But it has never confirmed
it will move into the site adjacent to its current HQ on Fleet
Street, the district which was the hub for Britain's newspapers
until the 1980s when legal and financial firms moved in.
Over 100 pages of technical drawings and data seen by
Reuters show a clear assumption that Goldman plans to
consolidate its London operations into the new building, which
is 1.2 million square feet.
The bank is simultaneously pressing ahead with plans to
group its Bangalore offices together in a major new back-office
centre housing 4,000 staff, codenamed "Big Bang."
"GS London and Bangalore campuses are currently not
consolidated, obstructing collaboration among the GS employees
and duplicating infrastructure requirements," the report by
architect Adamson Associates said.
"Armada and Big Bang projects provide an opportunity for
resolution of this situation," it said.
A Goldman Sachs spokeswoman declined to comment.
The London project has faced some hurdles. The site acquired
by Goldman includes a building that was London's largest
telephone exchange when it opened in 1961 and the bank needed
special permission to remove protected murals from it.
The bank had argued that the nine ceramic panels by
relatively unknown artist Dorothy Annan were not rare. But the
murals were listed by the government as being of national
importance and special interest as surviving works of 1960s
mural art.
Goldman also had to promise telecoms firm BT Group
that it would get access to current telecoms tunnels during and
after construction.
The designs for the new London office include fan and
generator rooms that can be used to power trading operations and
a 50 square metre area for secure waste and shredding. There are
also details on how much shower, locker and bicycle parking
space will be included in the new building.