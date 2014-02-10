S.Korea's GS Caltex restarts 48,000-bpd Yeosu unit after fire

SEOUL Feb 10 GS Caltex Corp restarted a 48,000 barrels per day (bpd) continuous catalyst regeneration (CCR) unit at its Yeosu refinery on Friday evening, sources said on Monday.

South Korea's second-largest refiner had halted the CCR unit, which helps make feedstock for petrochemicals, after a small fire last week.

A company spokesman declined to comment.

Its refinery at Yeosu has a capacity of 775,000 bpd.

Separately, sources familiar with the matter said GS Caltex would decide in two to three days on how to offload crude from the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Wu Yi San, which has been waiting to unload at Yeosu following a pipeline crack two weeks ago.

GS Caltex is equally owned by Chevron Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil company, and South Korea's GS Energy, owned by GS Holdings.