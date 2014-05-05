GSE Environmental files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

May 5 GSE Environmental Inc and its
affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on
Sunday as part of a restructuring support agreement with its
lenders.
GSE, which makes geosynthetic lining for waste management,
water and mining sectors, listed assets and liabilities of
between $100 million and $500 million in a court filing.
GSE said it received up to $45 million in
debtor-in-possession financing, and plans to use the funds to
repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
Houston-based GSE delisted from the New York Stock Exchange
in March after it failed to maintain listing requirements.
In its most recent third-quarter results in November, GSE
reported a loss of $35.8 million, or $1.77 per share, compared
with a profit of $5.2 million, or 26 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The case is in re: GSE Environmental Inc; U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No: 14-11126.
(Reporting By Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)