UPDATE 1-GSI Tech cuts outlook as sales to Cisco dip

Oct 13 GSI Technology Inc trimmed its second-quarter revenue outlook hurt by lower sales to its largest client Cisco Systems and softness in demand from its Asian customers.

The company, whose memory products are used in networking and telecommunications equipment, now expects July-September revenue of $20.8 million, down from its earlier outlook of $22.8-$23.8 million.

The company said direct and indirect sales to Cisco will come in at $7.9 million, lower than April-June sales of $9.6 million.

GSI Technology shares closed at $5.09 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)