GSK to invest in new factories and drug R&D in Africa

BRIEF-K12 Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* K12 Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 with revenue of $222.5 million
LONDON, March 30 GlaxoSmithKline plans to make new investments in additional factories and drug research in Africa, its chief executive said on Sunday, as the pharmaceuticals group broadens its bet on promising emerging markets.
Andrew Witty said the continent was important for the British company's long-term growth, adding that the investment would create jobs and build up healthcare capacity in a key region.
"The transformation of Africa into a successful growth region is one area that we need to focus on," Witty wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.
GSK, which already makes drugs in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, is now looking at sites for additional facilities in countries including Ghana, Ethiopia and Rwanda, a company spokeswoman said.
Witty will set out details of GSK's multimillion-pound investment plans for Africa at a conference in Brussels on Monday.
Sub-Saharan Africa currently accounts for only around 500 million pounds ($830 million) of GSK's annual sales, which totalled 26.5 billion pounds in 2013, but the group sees potential for significantly greater sales in future as African economies grow.
In particular, new opportunities are opening up for treating chronic diseases afflicting the middle classes, rather than just fire-fighting infections.
Non-communicable diseases like heart disease, lung disorders, diabetes and cancer are expected to account for 46 percent of all deaths in sub-Saharan Africa by 2030, up from 28 percent in 2008, according to the World Bank.
GSK has been stepping up its exposure to many of the world's developing economies by increasing local sales forces, striking deals and buying out minority shareholders in certain subsidiary businesses.
Last week it took full control of its consumer healthcare unit in Indonesia, after recently increasing its stake in local units in India.
Witty has made emerging markets a key growth platform for GSK and has stuck with the strategy despite recent problems in China, where sales have been hit by bribery allegations.
($1=0.6011 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
NEW YORK, April 27 Investors ramped up their exposure to U.S.-based international-focused stock funds on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.
April 27 Duracell, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing a Missouri wholesaler of illegally selling gray market versions of its copper-top alkaline batteries.