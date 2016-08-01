Pharma and tech converge in "fantastic voyage" to fight disease

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 1 The line between pharmaceuticals
and technology is blurring as companies join forces to tackle
chronic diseases using high-tech devices that combine biology,
software and hardware.
GlaxoSmithKline and Google parent Alphabet
are the latest to share expertise, unveiling a new joint company
on Monday that aims to market bioelectronic devices to fight
illness by attaching to individual nerves.
The plan to wrap a grain-sized electronic collar around
nerves sounds like something from 'Fantastic Voyage', the 1966
sci-fi film in which a submarine is shrunk to fix an injured
scientist's brain, yet GSK and Alphabet are not alone in pushing
the boundaries in medical tech in this way.
U.S. biotech firms Setpoint Medical and EnteroMedics
have already shown the early benefits of bioelectronics
both to tackle inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis
and suppress appetite in the obese.
Others are miniaturising technology in different ways.
Medtronic, for example, sells a well-established
camera-in-a-pill as an alternative to colonoscopies, while
Proteus Digital Technology is working with drugmakers on pills
with embedded microchips that measure drug usage. Makers of lung
treatments are racing to make smart inhalers.
"It's an area that hotting up pretty fast because the
technology is moving so fast," said Hilary Thomas, chief medical
adviser at KPMG.
Many of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies have
turned to tech experts at Alphabet, including Swiss-based
Novartis, which is working with the U.S. group on a
smart contact lens with an embedded glucose sensor to help
monitor diabetes.
Sanofi also has a diabetes deal with Alphabet,
while Biogen is working with the tech giant to study
the progression of multiple sclerosis.
Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez has said that the
combination of pharmaceuticals and technology will eventually be
"front and centre" in disease management.
Certainly, many technology companies are pushing hard into
the healthcare arena, especially when it comes to finding new
ways for patients to monitor their own health and track chronic
conditions using smart devices.
Businesses such as Apple and Samsung Electronics
, along with Alphabet, are all trying to find
health-related applications for a new wave of wearable products.
Technology and pharmaceutical companies alike believe
accurate monitoring using wearables will dovetail with a drive
to offer so-called value-based healthcare.
The aim is to prove that medicines can keep large groups of
patients healthy, thereby improving their appeal to
cost-conscious insurers. That gives drugmakers a major incentive
to offer services that go beyond routine drug prescriptions.
Real-time feedback on how patients are doing is one of the
benefits of bioelectronics, according to Kris Famm, the GSK
scientist who has been appointed president of the new jointly
owned GSK-Alphabet company Galvani Bioelectronics.
"It will really help us hone the intervention," he said.
"This is almost the epicentre of convergence because the
technology is not only helping you to monitor a disease but it
is also actually the therapy."
There are still plenty of hurdles ahead, including the need
for multi-year clinical trials to prove that the new
technologies are safe, effective and can deliver the kind of
benefits to overall clinical outcomes that proponents hope.
Regulators such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) also need to be convinced of the case for radically new
ways of treating and monitoring patients.
"The challenge will be to make sure that regulators are on
board, although the FDA is much more innovative than it was 10
years ago about accepting different endpoints for treating
disease," said KPMG's Thomas.
(Editing by Anna Willard)