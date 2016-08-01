GSK creates $715 mln bioelectronics company with Alphabet unit

LONDON Aug 1 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Monday it had teamed up with Alphabet's life sciences
unit to create a new company focused on fighting diseases by
targeting electrical signals in the body.
Verily Life Sciences - known as Google's life sciences unit
until last year - and Britain's biggest drugmaker will together
contribute 540 million pounds ($715.12 million) over seven years
to the new bioelectronics firm, based at GSK's Stevenage
research centre north of London.
GSK first unveiled its ambitions in bioelectronics three
years ago and believes it is ahead of Big Pharma rivals in
developing medicines that use electrical impulses rather than
traditional chemicals or proteins.
($1 = 0.7551 pounds)
