UPDATE 2-GSK and Google parent forge $715 mln bioelectronic medicines firm

* Galvani Bioelectronics 55 pct owned by GSK, 45 pct Verily
* 540 mln pound investment from founding firms over 7 years
* Aims to fight diseases include diabetes, arthritis, asthma
* Uses miniaturised implants attached to individual nerves
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Aug 1 GlaxoSmithKline and Google
parent Alphabet's life sciences unit are creating a
new company focused on fighting diseases by targeting electrical
signals in the body, jump-starting a novel field of medicine
called bioelectronics.
Verily Life Sciences - known as Google's life sciences unit
until last year - and Britain's biggest drugmaker will together
contribute 540 million pounds ($715 million) over seven years to
Galvani Bioelectronics, they said on Monday.
The new company, owned 55 percent by GSK and 45 percent by
Verily, will be based at GSK's Stevenage research centre north
of London, with a second research hub in South San Francisco.
It is GSK's second notable investment in Britain since the
country voted to leave the European Union in June. Last week it
announced plans to spend 275 million pounds on drug
manufacturing.
Galvani will develop miniaturised, implantable devices that
can modify electrical nerve signals. The aim is to modulate
irregular or altered impulses that occur in many illnesses.
GSK believes chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis
and asthma could be treated using these tiny devices, which
consist of a electronic collar that wraps around nerves.
Kris Famm, GSK's head of bioelectronics research and
president of Galvani, said the first bioelectronic medicines
using these implants to stimulate nerves could be submitted for
regulatory approval by around 2023.
"We have had really promising results in animal tests, where
we've shown we can address some chronic diseases with this
mechanism, and now we are bringing that work into the clinic,"
he told Reuters.
"Our goal is to have our first medicines ready for
regulatory approval in seven years."
GSK first unveiled its ambitions in bioelectronics in a
paper in the journal Nature three years ago and believes it is
ahead of Big Pharma rivals in developing medicines that use
electrical impulses rather than traditional chemicals or
proteins.
The tie-up shows the growing convergence of healthcare and
technology. Verily already has several other medical projects in
the works, including the development of a smart contact lens in
partnership with the Swiss drugmaker Novartis that has
an embedded glucose sensor to help monitor diabetes.
GRAIN OF RICE
Famm said the first generation of implants coming to market
would be around the size of a medical pill but the aim
eventually was to make them as small or smaller than a grain of
rice, using the latest advances in nanotechnology.
Patients will be treated with keyhole surgery and the hope
is that bioelectronic medicine could provide a one-off
treatment, potentially lasting decades.
Major challenges including making the devices ultra
low-power so that they function reliably deep inside the body.
The idea of treating serious disease with electrical
impulses is not completely new.
Large-scale electrical devices have been used for years as
heart pacemakers and, more recently, deep brain stimulation has
been applied to treat Parkinson's disease and severe depression,
while EnteroMedics last year won U.S. approval for a
device to help obese people control their appetite.
Galvani, however, is taking electrical interventions to the
micro level, using tiny implants to coax insulin from cells to
treat diabetes, for example, or correct muscle imbalances in
lung diseases.
Galvani will initially employ around 30 scientists,
engineers and clinicians.
The company will be chaired by Moncef Slaoui, GSK's vaccines
head, who pioneered the drugmaker's drive into the
bioelectronics field. Slaoui is retiring from GSK next March but
will continue to steer Galvani after that date, a spokesman
said.
Galvani will be fully consolidated in GSK's financial
statements, following the model of the group's majority-owned
ViiV Healthcare business, which sells HIV medicines.
($1 = 0.7551 pounds)
