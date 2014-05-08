GlaxoSmithKline lung drug Anoro approved in Europe

LONDON May 8 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Thursday its new inhaled lung drug, Anoro, had been approved in
Europe as a treatment for chronic lung disease, boosting its
respiratory franchise.
A final green light had been expected for the product, which
was developed with Theravance, following a
recommendation from European experts in February.
Respiratory drugs are a major business for GSK. Advair or
Seretide, its market-leading lung drug, makes up a fifth of its
sales, but it is already facing competition from generic
versions in Europe.
Industry analysts expect Anoro to generate worldwide annual
sales of about $2.65 billion by 2019, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
