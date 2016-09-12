GSK sells anaesthetics to Aspen for up to $370 mln

LONDON, Sept 12 GlaxoSmithKline is to
sell its portfolio of anaesthetic drugs to South Africa's Aspen
Pharmacare for up to 280 million pounds ($372 million)
as part of a drive by the British drugmaker to focus on core
therapy areas.
The two firms, which have a long history of working
together, said on Monday that Aspen would pay 180 million pounds
for the products Ultiva, Nimbex, Tracrium, Mivacron and
Anectinein, plus up to 100 million pounds in milestone payments.
GSK, which had already sold the U.S. and Canadian rights to
the drugs, earned around 35 million pounds from the anaesthetics
in the first half of 2016.
Aspen is also acquiring rights to the remaining GSK
thrombosis drug portfolio, while the two companies are ending a
broader collaboration in sub-Saharan Africa.
The South African group bought most of the thrombosis drug
rights in 2013, but GSK had retained certain territories,
including China, India and Pakistan.
($1 = 0.7532 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Alexander Smith)