GSK 'real world' drug test has second success in asthma

LONDON May 5 GlaxoSmithKline notched up
a second win for its pioneering "real world" approach to testing
new drugs on Friday as its inhaled medicine Breo proved
significantly better than standard care in helping people with
asthma.
The success of the 4,233-patient trial, which tested Breo in
day-to-day practice across the town of Salford in northern
England, follows a similar win for the medicine in chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) a year ago.
The study showed the drug, which is marketed as Relvar in
Europe, was superior in controlling symptoms of asthma compared
to usual care, based on a standardised questionnaire filled out
by patients.
The two Salford studies - the first of this particular
design in the world - allowed subjects to go about their lives
with minimal interference. Together, they cost GSK 80 million
pounds ($103 million) to run.
Unlike a randomised controlled trial, of the type used to
win initial drug approval, such real world studies aim to mimic
the way medicines are actually used by patients, when they are
not being closely monitored by researchers.
Lead investigator Ashley Woodcock, professor of respiratory
medicine at University Hospital of South Manchester and the
University of Manchester, said asthma control was a real
challenge for patients and the healthcare community.
"The effectiveness of different treatments on asthma control
is difficult to investigate in a traditional double-blind
randomised control trial, where the study design and intrusive
monitoring can influence the behaviour of patients," he said.
"In (the Salford study), patient relevant outcomes are the
major endpoints. GSK should be congratulated for running this
unique study, designed to understand how asthma medicines work
in everyday clinical practice."
Eric Dube, head of GSK's respiratory franchise, said the
study showed that patients initiated with Breo treatment had
twice the odds of achieving an improvement in asthma control
compared with patients continuing their usual care in the study
in everyday clinical practice.
Britain's largest drugmaker is relying on Breo, which was
approved in 2013, to help defend its respiratory drug business
as its older blockbuster Advair faces the threat of generic
competition.
The new drug, which is inhaled through a palm-sized device
called Ellipta, consists of a corticosteroid to reduce
inflammation and a long-acting beta-agonist to open the airways.
Unlike older medications, it only needs to be taken once a day
and is designed to deliver a highly accurate dose.
Its development was based on the premise that such
improvements would translate into a more effective treatment,
but GSK wanted to prove this in a large experiment rather than
simply noting the new product features.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith
Weir)